Netflix Making Aristotle and Alexander the Great into the Next “Heated Rivalry”: Sandals and Togas Instead of Sticks and Pucks

Aristotle and Alexander the Great will now be the next Shane and Ilya of Macedonia.

Netflix has signed up a new series about the two historical hunks, created by Jacob Tierney of “Heated Rivalry” fame.

Just trade out hockey sticks and pucks for sandals and togas, and you’ve got the picture.

“Alexander” is based on Annabel Lyon’s novel, “The Golden Mean,” which is described as having graphic sex scenes and the mandatory violence needed in such series (see “Game of Thrones”) as Aristotle tutors young Alexander. Will they wind up in the cottage or the castle?

The Netflix press release promises: “The world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander. Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.”

Anyway, there will be lots to talk about, and “Heated Debates.” There is no promise of tuna melts.