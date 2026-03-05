Thursday, March 5, 2026
Donate
Television

Netflix Making Aristotle and Alexander the Great into the Next “Heated Rivalry”: Sandals and Togas Instead of Sticks and Pucks

By Roger Friedman

Share

Aristotle and Alexander the Great will now be the next Shane and Ilya of Macedonia.

Netflix has signed up a new series about the two historical hunks, created by Jacob Tierney of “Heated Rivalry” fame.

Just trade out hockey sticks and pucks for sandals and togas, and you’ve got the picture.

“Alexander” is based on Annabel Lyon’s novel, “The Golden Mean,” which is described as having graphic sex scenes and the mandatory violence needed in such series (see “Game of Thrones”) as Aristotle tutors young Alexander. Will they wind up in the cottage or the castle?

The Netflix press release promises: “The world’s greatest mind, Aristotle, arrives in Macedonia to tutor a volatile young prince, Alexander. Amid palace intrigue, forbidden love, brutal war and ruthless ambitions, their unlikely friendship shapes an empire and alters the course of history.”

Anyway, there will be lots to talk about, and “Heated Debates.” There is no promise of tuna melts.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com