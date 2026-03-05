Thursday, March 5, 2026
Israeli Defense Forces Use Fogerty’s Anti-War Song “Fortunate Son,” Not Realizing It’s About Trump, Netanyahu Sons

By Roger Friedman

“It ain’t me, it ain’t me, I ain’t no fortunate son.”

That’s the reprise from John Fogerty’s “Fortunate Son,” an anti-war song about a soldier going to war because he’s not the son of a senator or any one privileged who get off without fighting for the country.

Of course, Donald Trump was just that person — he claimed he had bone spurs and stayed out of Vietnam.

Now Trump is saying his almost 20 year old son is too tall to fight with US armed forces in Iran or Dubai.

And Benjamin Netanyahu’s son is lounging in Miami with his mother.

Of course, Barron has other issues that seem to prevent him from leaving the house, or speaking out loud. So the military might not want him, anyway.

But how clueless of the IDF to completely misunderstand Fogerty’s lyrics.

