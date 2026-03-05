Israeli Defense Forces Use Fogerty’s Anti-War Song “Fortunate Son,” Not Realizing It’s About Trump, Netanyahu Sons

“It ain’t me, it ain’t me, I ain’t no fortunate son.”

That’s the reprise from John Fogerty’s “Fortunate Son,” an anti-war song about a soldier going to war because he’s not the son of a senator or any one privileged who get off without fighting for the country.

Of course, Donald Trump was just that person — he claimed he had bone spurs and stayed out of Vietnam.

Now Trump is saying his almost 20 year old son is too tall to fight with US armed forces in Iran or Dubai.

And Benjamin Netanyahu’s son is lounging in Miami with his mother.

Of course, Barron has other issues that seem to prevent him from leaving the house, or speaking out loud. So the military might not want him, anyway.

But how clueless of the IDF to completely misunderstand Fogerty’s lyrics.

On our way to make history pic.twitter.com/SoTAorwyrh — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 5, 2026

Netanyahu’s son is living in a luxury apartment in Miami with $680,000/year in state-funded personal security. Meanwhile, Americans are dying for Israel in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/krTNC8nEzt — (@Antunes1) March 1, 2026