CelebrityCrime

Fears for Spears: Britney Arrested Last Night for DUI Just Outside Los Angeles, Erases Social Media Accounts

By Roger Friedman

Reports are that Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol — or something — last night.

The arrest happened Wednesday at 9:30 pm outside Los Angeles in Ventura County.

She was released this morning. Her social media accounts have been wiped clean.

This is certainly a major setback for Spears, who has long battled personal demons and has been tabloid fodder for more than two decades.

For many years, Britney lived under a conservatorship controlled by her father. But a groundswell of public support — the “Free Britney” movement — led to the lifting of the situation.

Since then, Britney has chronicled her up and down life on her social media, including marriages, boyfriends, and her struggle to form relationships with her teenage sons.

It’s unclear if anyone lives with her now, or how she got into this new trouble.

