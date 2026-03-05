Thursday, March 5, 2026
Donate
PoliticsTelevision

CBS News Lets JD Vance Off the Hook, Cancels Town Hall with Vice President, Bari Weiss Dumps EP of “CBS Mornings”

By Roger Friedman

Share

When Bari Weiss booked JD Vance for a CBS News town hall, she had no idea we would be at war with the world.

Now Weiss is letting him off the hook. There will be no Town Hall on March 14th. Vance gets away scot-free and doesn’t have to answer questions about the US bombing Iran and causing death and havoc in the Mid East.

Vance could have “couched” his answers, but instead he will hide behind cushions.

Weiss, of course, is complicit. In other news, she forced out the executive producer at “CBS Mornings,” Shawna Williams, who wouldn’t bend to her restrictions on criticizing the administration.

CBS, where the good times are!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com