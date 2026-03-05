CBS News Lets JD Vance Off the Hook, Cancels Town Hall with Vice President, Bari Weiss Dumps EP of “CBS Mornings”

When Bari Weiss booked JD Vance for a CBS News town hall, she had no idea we would be at war with the world.

Now Weiss is letting him off the hook. There will be no Town Hall on March 14th. Vance gets away scot-free and doesn’t have to answer questions about the US bombing Iran and causing death and havoc in the Mid East.

Vance could have “couched” his answers, but instead he will hide behind cushions.

Weiss, of course, is complicit. In other news, she forced out the executive producer at “CBS Mornings,” Shawna Williams, who wouldn’t bend to her restrictions on criticizing the administration.

CBS, where the good times are!