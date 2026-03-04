Anita Ward’s “Ring My Bell,” 1979 Disco Hit, Is Number 1 on iTunes After 46 Years Thanks to “Scream 7” and “Wuthering Heights”

Back in 1979 I paid little attention to disco. We were listening to punk, new wave, and soul.

But others did love disco, and dancing to Anita Ward’s’ one hit, “Ring My Bell.”

Written and produced by Stax star Frederick Knight, “Ring My Bell” was a monster hit. Its chart life seemed unending, and it was played on the radio over and over.

So guess what? “Ring My Bell” is number 1 on iTunes. Why the resurgence? The record is featured in “Scream 7” and “Wuthering Heights.”

Anita Ward, outselling Bruno Mars, Alex Warren, and the rest of the top 40 gang!

Anita is turning 70 this year, is probably in Memphis, and can sing like crazy. Time to get her on some TV shows!

As Clive Davis says, “A good copyright never dies.” Even Ghostface can’t kill it!

