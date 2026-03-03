“SNL” with “Heated Rivalry” Host Connor Storrie, Mumford Disappoints in Ratings

“Saturday Night Live” fell in the ratings this week despite a hot, hyped host.
With Connor Storrie of “Heated Rivalry” makimg waves on social media the expectation was high. But the episode came in at 4.61 million viewers, about 150,000 down from the previous week.
Storrie was an excellent host. Mumford and Sons were a very good musical act. I thought they’d hit 5 million. You just never knowm
