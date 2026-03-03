Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Ringo Starr and T Bone Burnett Are the Team We Didn’t Know We Needed: Back with a Second Album After Their “Look Up” Hit

By Roger Friedman

Last year, the legendary Beatle Ringo Starr released a great album with T Bone Burnett.

It was called “Look Up,” and not only hit the charts but got praise everywhere. Country-tinged, “Look Up” should have had a Grammy nomination it was so good.

For an encore, Ringo and T Bone are back with a new single today and an album coming next month.

The song is called “It’s Been Too Long,” and you can hear it below. The album has the same name. Billy Strings, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent are featured. Ringo says: “I’m blessed to have T Bone in my life right now and working with me on these records. After we did the last record, which I love listening to, this one just sort of happened. I like to say sometimes I make the right moves, like you can go left or right at any point, and one of the right moves was hooking up with T Bone for Look Up, and now for this one, which I’m calling Long Long Road, because I’ve been on a long long road.” Ringo has been a prolific recording artist over the last 20 or 30 years following his enormous initial solo success with songs like “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Photograph.” Every album has at least one or two terrific lead tracks, the Beatles Sirius Channel 18 plays the hell out of them. Can’t wait to hear the whole album and maybe see dear Ringo, a shockingly youthful 85, on tour this spring and summer!

