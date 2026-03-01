Watch the Funniest “SNL” Sketch: Mel Gibson, Bill Cosby, Armie Hammer Admitting to Tourette’s: One Result is Cannabalism

The funniest sketch on “SNL” all season.

A rogue’s gallery of horrid people admitting to having Tourette’s Syndrome.

It’s a send up of the incident last week’s BAFTA Awards when a man suffering from Tourette’s blurted out the N word on live TV.

Here we have Mel Gibson, Bill Cosby, JK Rowling, Real Housewife Jill Zarin, Louis CK, and even Kanye West owning their disability.

Best lines — that Tourette’s causes cannibalism, also that 90% of Long Island suffers from it.

Brilliant.