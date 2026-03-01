PGA Awards Send “One Battle After Another” to Oscars, Stephen Colbert Best Talk Show, “Demon Hunters” Animated

There will be no big surprise in the last hour of the Oscars this year.

The Producers Guild gave “One Battle After Another” their award last night, cinching the Oscar for Best Picture.

Paul Thomas Anderson, winner of the Directors Guild and many other prizes, will win Best Director.

Last night in LA, “Demon Hunters” won the PGA for Animated Feature. So it will probably win the Oscars, too, unless Disney sneaks in for “Zootopia.”

Meantime, Stephen Colbert’s talk show won the PGA for Best Produced Talk show. Getting cancelled has been the best thing for Colbert awards-wise. Every group has given the show an award since the announcement. If Colbert wants a streaming deal with Netflix or wherever, these accolades should help.

Mariska Hargitay’s “My Mom, Jayne” won Best Documentary.

TV Awards went to “The Studio,” “The Pitt,” and “Adolescence.”

Nice news for Colin Hanks, whose John Candy doc won an award Best Streamed Movie.

Next up: tonight’s SAG Actors Awards.