Sunday, March 1, 2026
PGA Awards Send “One Battle After Another” to Oscars, Stephen Colbert Best Talk Show, “Demon Hunters” Animated

By Roger Friedman

There will be no big surprise in the last hour of the Oscars this year.

The Producers Guild gave “One Battle After Another” their award last night, cinching the Oscar for Best Picture.

Paul Thomas Anderson, winner of the Directors Guild and many other prizes, will win Best Director.

Last night in LA, “Demon Hunters” won the PGA for Animated Feature. So it will probably win the Oscars, too, unless Disney sneaks in for “Zootopia.”

Meantime, Stephen Colbert’s talk show won the PGA for Best Produced Talk show. Getting cancelled has been the best thing for Colbert awards-wise. Every group has given the show an award since the announcement. If Colbert wants a streaming deal with Netflix or wherever, these accolades should help.

Mariska Hargitay’s “My Mom, Jayne” won Best Documentary.

TV Awards went to “The Studio,” “The Pitt,” and “Adolescence.”

Nice news for Colin Hanks, whose John Candy doc won an award Best Streamed Movie.

Next up: tonight’s SAG Actors Awards.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

