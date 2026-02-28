Saturday, February 28, 2026
Donate
Music

Watch: Harry Styles Blows Away the Brit Awards with Theatrical Version of New Song, “Aperture,” Very Very David Byrne

By Roger Friedman

Share

Harry Styles had a huge success tonight at London’s Brit Awards.

He put on a very theatrical version of his new song, “Aperture,” part of his new album releasing this coming Thursday night.

“Aperture” is not really a radio song or that understandable without the visual. But in this presentation it came off as one of David Byrne’s pieces, synchronistically choreographed and beautifully lit. Harry looked elegant smart in formal attire instead of a dress or some other rigged up costume.

Already, “Aperture” — which is more of a chant than a song — is coming back onto the charts.

It’s interesting how this record made no impact on its own. But now we get a little more of what Styles is up to, and it’s pretty fascinating. “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” now has whetted appetites for the rest of the tracks.

This seems a big leap forward for Harry, who’s calling it disco but it’s techno EDM. It kind of points to Madonna’s “Ray of Light” as well.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com