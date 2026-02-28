Watch: Harry Styles Blows Away the Brit Awards with Theatrical Version of New Song, “Aperture,” Very Very David Byrne

Harry Styles had a huge success tonight at London’s Brit Awards.

He put on a very theatrical version of his new song, “Aperture,” part of his new album releasing this coming Thursday night.

“Aperture” is not really a radio song or that understandable without the visual. But in this presentation it came off as one of David Byrne’s pieces, synchronistically choreographed and beautifully lit. Harry looked elegant smart in formal attire instead of a dress or some other rigged up costume.

Already, “Aperture” — which is more of a chant than a song — is coming back onto the charts.

It’s interesting how this record made no impact on its own. But now we get a little more of what Styles is up to, and it’s pretty fascinating. “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” now has whetted appetites for the rest of the tracks.

This seems a big leap forward for Harry, who’s calling it disco but it’s techno EDM. It kind of points to Madonna’s “Ray of Light” as well.