“SNL” Social Media Numbers Soar in Anticipation of Connor Storrie, Tonight’s Host, Star of “Heated Rivalry”

Tonight, Connor Storrie is the host of “Saturday Night Live.”

Who?

He’s the 26 year old who’s one of the stars of HBO Max’s series, “Heated Rivalry.”

Even though there are only six episodes of the series about gay hockey players falling in love, “Heated Rivalry” has become its own cult show. The four main actors have been on a publicity tear all over the world, and those six episodes are killing everything else on HBO Max.

Will people watch? Aside from seeing Mumford and Sons? It looks good. So far social media is off the hook. For example there are four posts with Storrie on the “SNL” Twitter account. One of them has 4.6 million likes! The others total up to over 5 million.

If other “Heated Rivalry” stars show up tonight, brace yourself for what could be a big ratings event!