Sir Elton John Tributes Neil Sedaka, Whose Career He Championed in the Mid 70s: “Truly a great artist and songwriter”

Elton John changed Neil Sedaka’s life in the mid 70s. Neil had had a sterling pop career into the 1960s but stalled out as tastes changed. Elton signed him to his Rocket Records, and launched the whole “Sedaka’s Back” campaign in 1975.

It was a joyous moment of rediscovery of a great artist. Elton recorded a rare duet with Neil on his song, “Bad Blood.” All the singlee went right up the charts including “Laughter in the Rain” and “Breaking Up is Hard to Do” as a slowed down wistful love song. Sedaka’s “Love Will Keep Us Together” by the Captain and Tennille was a monster hit.

Sir Elton was the first person I thought of when I heard Neil had passed away yesterday. This was a story of a new star giving a hand up to a legend, paying it forward. If you follow Elton on his radio show, this is what he has done for hundreds of artists trying to get their start.

Neil Sedaka has hundreds of tributes on Twitter and other social media, too many to quote. But this is Elton’s, and he’s right: Neil always belonged in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but snide forces within (Jann Wenner) wouldn’t allow it.