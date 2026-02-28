Scream On: “Scream 7” Reaps $21 Mil Friday, Heads to $66 Mil Opening Weekend Despite Terrible Reviews

Scream on, to paraphrase Aerosmith.

The 7th iteration of the “Scream” series after 30 years is a big hit!

Thursday previews plus Friday numbers bring the total so far to $28.8 million.

The whole gang — Ghostface, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox — is headed to a $66 million opening weekend.

Yes, there will be a “Scream 8,” and probably 9 or 10.

Kevin Williamson, who started this whole thing, brought in a very sad 34% rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Apparently, he’s just regurgitating the old story over and over. But if you’ve never seen it, it’s new to you!

Audiences must like it more than they say. The Audience Meter is only at 78. But still, they’re coming. Maybe there’s a good popcorn bucket.

I’m told “Scream 7” is not as frightening as “Melania,” which is getting a mini-series sequel on amazon.com.

“Scream” was originally from Miramax/Dimension, then moved to Weinstein Company/Dimension. When the latter went under, Spyglass bought the rights to make sequels for Paramount, which owns the Miramax library. It’s good IP! So where is the play or musical? I can’t believe there won’t be one.

At this point, because they still haven’t had the Oscars and those movies are moot at the box office, here’s an idea: Conan O’Brien come out dressed like Ghostface and chase Timothee Chalamet across the stage. I authorize use of this idea!

Or “SNL” should do a sketch with Ghostface terrorizing the “Party of Five” and “Friends” casts — unless they already did that.

