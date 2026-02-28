Leonardo DiCaprio Not Attending the SAG Actors Awards Sunday, Schedule Casts Doubt on Appearing at the Oscars in 2 Weeks

Leonardo DiCaprio is done with awards season.

People magazine says he won’t be at the SAG Actors Awards tomorrow night. Leo has left for Europe to film Martin Scorsese’s new movie.

This news does bring up the strong chance that Leo won’t attend the Oscars in two weeks. He knows his chances to win Best Actor for “One Battle After Another” are dimmed by Timothee Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan in the first and second places. Even Ethan Hawke has a better shot than Leo.

DiCaprio’s work in “One Battle” is excellent and deserves the most praise. But you can’t blame him for not wanting to sit through another awards night and come up empty. He did win the National Board of Review, which almost certainly turned off all the other awards groups.

Not having DiCaprio at the Oscars would pose a problem for the annual show. The Oscars need celebrity power for ratings. But the whole process has gone on for so long that many nominees — e.g. Sean Penn — may feel it’s not necessary to show up.

We’ll know more after the Actors Awards tomorrow night. It would be ironic if Leo won!