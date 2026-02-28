Saturday, February 28, 2026
Leonardo DiCaprio Not Attending the SAG Actors Awards Sunday, Schedule Casts Doubt on Appearing at the Oscars in 2 Weeks

By Roger Friedman

Leonardo DiCaprio is done with awards season.

People magazine says he won’t be at the SAG Actors Awards tomorrow night. Leo has left for Europe to film Martin Scorsese’s new movie.

This news does bring up the strong chance that Leo won’t attend the Oscars in two weeks. He knows his chances to win Best Actor for “One Battle After Another” are dimmed by Timothee Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan in the first and second places. Even Ethan Hawke has a better shot than Leo.

DiCaprio’s work in “One Battle” is excellent and deserves the most praise. But you can’t blame him for not wanting to sit through another awards night and come up empty. He did win the National Board of Review, which almost certainly turned off all the other awards groups.

Not having DiCaprio at the Oscars would pose a problem for the annual show. The Oscars need celebrity power for ratings. But the whole process has gone on for so long that many nominees — e.g. Sean Penn — may feel it’s not necessary to show up.

We’ll know more after the Actors Awards tomorrow night. It would be ironic if Leo won!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

