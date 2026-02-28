Saturday, February 28, 2026
Has Jim Carrey Been Cloned? Internet Goes Crazy When Lookalike Picks Up An Award in France with Altered Face, Different Color Eyes

By Roger Friedman

What has happened to Jim Carrey?

The great comic actor turned up at the 51st Cesar Awards to pick up an award and he freaked everyone out.

Carrey arrived with an inflated face and seemingly different colored eyes. His whole persona was off, too. The Carrey we know is thoughtful and kind of quiet. Is this guy lit or what?

Someone encouraged poor Jim to get some work done before the Cesars. It was a big mistake. Also, it reminds me of Catherine O’Hara’s character in “For Your Consideration” getting a botched facelift because she thinks she’ll be nominated for an Oscar.

Many aging stars are painfully insecure about their looks. This week, Demi Moore presented as an avatar of herself. Courteney Cox had trouble moving her mouth on a talk show. Sylvester Stallone looks like something from Madame Tussaud’s. Only the great Shirley MacLaine has done nothing and at 91 looks better than everyone!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

