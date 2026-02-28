Has Jim Carrey Been Cloned? Internet Goes Crazy When Lookalike Picks Up An Award in France with Altered Face, Different Color Eyes

What has happened to Jim Carrey?

The great comic actor turned up at the 51st Cesar Awards to pick up an award and he freaked everyone out.

Carrey arrived with an inflated face and seemingly different colored eyes. His whole persona was off, too. The Carrey we know is thoughtful and kind of quiet. Is this guy lit or what?

Someone encouraged poor Jim to get some work done before the Cesars. It was a big mistake. Also, it reminds me of Catherine O’Hara’s character in “For Your Consideration” getting a botched facelift because she thinks she’ll be nominated for an Oscar.

Many aging stars are painfully insecure about their looks. This week, Demi Moore presented as an avatar of herself. Courteney Cox had trouble moving her mouth on a talk show. Sylvester Stallone looks like something from Madame Tussaud’s. Only the great Shirley MacLaine has done nothing and at 91 looks better than everyone!

A video from 2024 of Jim Carrey saying he doesn’t exist. That Jim Carrey was just a character. Now this New Jim Carrey says “I’m dead”, “I’ve said too much”, and “my favorite face is the one I’m wearing now”. pic.twitter.com/cy6SSUojvF — Melanie King (@realmelanieking) February 27, 2026

Quelle classe

Le discours en français du César d'honneur, Jim Carrey. De The Mask à The Truman Show, en passant par Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, il a conquis nos cœurs et reçoit un hommage plus que mérité. pic.twitter.com/wVdCpG6Ay8 — CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 26, 2026