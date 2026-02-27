Friday, February 27, 2026
RIP Legendary Star Neil Sedaka, 86, Wrote “Love Will Keep Us Together,” Had Hits with “Calendar Girl,” “Laughter in the Rain” (Video Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman

I’m devastated to report the death of the great Neil Sedaka at age 86.

He was one of loveliest, gentle men, a self effacing talent that was one of a kind.

Neil had major hits in the early 60s with songs like “Calendar Girl” and “Breaking Up is Hard to Do.” He was out of fashion for a while but came back like a hurricane in 1975 with the help of Elton John. His songs, “Laughter in the Rain,” “Bad Blood,” and “Solitaire” were huge and remain so to this very day. His song, “Love Will Keep Us Together” was the number 1 hit in 1975 by the Captain and Tenille.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka,” a statement from the family reads. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

In January 2025, Neil wowed us at Clive Davis’s private dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel. He just sat down at the piano and played his hits, always with a big smile. (See below.) He loved his life, his music, and his family. He was a consummate musician, and it’s shameful that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame never inducted him.

Neil, we all miss you so much.

Watch Some of Neil Sedaka’s Greatest Songs on Video, from “Calendar Girl” to “Love will Keep Us Together”

