Paris Jackson Reunites with Mother, Debbie Rowe, Twenty Years After Michael Jackson’s Scandals Caused Ruptures in their Family

By Roger Friedman

It’s a mother and child reunion for Paris Jackson and her mother, Debbie Rowe.

Paris has posted to her Instagram stories happy pictures of her and Debbie at Debbie’s horse ranch in Palmdale, California.

When I ran into Paris at Clive Davis’s pre-Grammy dinner she told this had happened, but I left it alone because it seemed so private.

As I’ve been covering the Michael Jackson saga for a long, long time, I got to know Debbie — particularly between Michael’s 2003 arrest and 2005 trial. She’s so much fun, and a good egg. But in the maelstrom surrounding Michael, she got caught up in the craziness.

But Debbie stood her ground during those volatile years. She went to court to maintain her parental rights, which a judge said could not be denied. She fought to establish a real business and a ranch, and has been very successful even when a lot of people rooted against her.

As for Paris, she is so well comported it’s amazing. She’s a very unusual and wise young woman who’s navigated the most difficult life in the spotlight. It’s so nice now to see these two together! I’m kvelling!

