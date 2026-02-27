“Melania” Movie Slashed by 380 Theaters to Mostly Once a Day Showings, in the South, Near Mar-a-Lago, and Staten Island

The “Melania” movie is like a snake that keeps moving even after its head is cut off.

When Brett Ratner’s infomercial was released on January 30th, MGM/Amazon put it into 1,778 theaters.

Even though it was a bust by all accounts, “Melania” increased to 2,003 locations for the second week but fell by 67% in total receipts.

MGM/Amazon cut the run to 1,205 venues for the third week, and the till declined by 62%.

Last week, the theater cut was brutal — slashed by 700 theaters — and the movie fell by 76%.

Now, “Melania” has dropped 380 screens, and is down to a measly 125 houses. On Wednesday, still at 505 theaters, the feature took in $74 per location.

The 125 spots where it remains are in Jupiter, Florida, so Melania will think it’s still playing somewhere, a few spots in the rest of Florida with once a day showings, and Staten Island, where people confuse it with a landfill.

Where did they go wrong? I really thought the “Melania” popcorn bucket would be based on one of wide brimmed, low sitting Gaucho hats. It seemed so obvious. Instead, it was a flimsy, plastic bucket that was only good for storing “Marty Supreme” orange ping ping balls.

Amazon has still not set a date for the glorious debut of “Melania” on their platform, where they will claim it broke records. Will there ever be a DVD? A “Melania” disc would make an excellent coaster, which would be right since no one on either coast saw it.