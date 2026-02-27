Friday, February 27, 2026
“Melania” Movie Slashed by 380 Theaters to Mostly Once a Day Showings, in the South, Near Mar-a-Lago, and Staten Island

By Roger Friedman

The “Melania” movie is like a snake that keeps moving even after its head is cut off.

When Brett Ratner’s infomercial was released on January 30th, MGM/Amazon put it into 1,778 theaters.

Even though it was a bust by all accounts, “Melania” increased to 2,003 locations for the second week but fell by 67% in total receipts.

MGM/Amazon cut the run to 1,205 venues for the third week, and the till declined by 62%.

Last week, the theater cut was brutal — slashed by 700 theaters — and the movie fell by 76%.

Now, “Melania” has dropped 380 screens, and is down to a measly 125 houses. On Wednesday, still at 505 theaters, the feature took in $74 per location.

The 125 spots where it remains are in Jupiter, Florida, so Melania will think it’s still playing somewhere, a few spots in the rest of Florida with once a day showings, and Staten Island, where people confuse it with a landfill.

Where did they go wrong? I really thought the “Melania” popcorn bucket would be based on one of wide brimmed, low sitting Gaucho hats. It seemed so obvious. Instead, it was a flimsy, plastic bucket that was only good for storing “Marty Supreme” orange ping ping balls.

Amazon has still not set a date for the glorious debut of “Melania” on their platform, where they will claim it broke records. Will there ever be a DVD? A “Melania” disc would make an excellent coaster, which would be right since no one on either coast saw it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

