Box Office: “Scream 7” — Less Frightening Than “Melania” — Scares Up $8 Mil in Previews Despite Rotten Reviews from Critics, Audiences

By Roger Friedman

“Scream” is an IP that just won’t die.

You won’t want to acknowledge this, but the “Scream” series was ushered in by a very bad person, Bob Weinstein, Harvey’s brother.

“Scream” was a building block of Miramax’s Dimension Films. It did so well that it supported the hundreds of Oscar nominations for Harvey’s important and well made films.

Who woulda thought we’d still be talking about “Scream” in 2026? Thirty years later?

But we are, and last night’s previews for “Scream 7” brought in between $7.5 million and $8 million.

Amazing, right? The three day weekend total is guessimated at $44 million.

It’s not like this is a “good” movie. The critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes is a foul 37%. The Audience Meter is at 77%. It’s less frightening than “Melania.”

I guess there’s some sort of core “Scream” audience that cares about how Neve Campbell became a horror queen. Or how Courteney Cox filled her post-“Friends” years. God bless them all.

And where is Bob Weinstein? Argentina? Better yet, Uruguay in Punta del Este, hobnobbing with Maduro and Noriega.

“Scream 8”? I’m sure they’re already filming it.

