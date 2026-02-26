White House Correspondents Dinner Trades Political Jokes for Magic Show: Mentalist Oz Pearlman Will Try to Make Trump Disappear

There will be no jokes at the White House Correspondents Dinner this year.

The annual dinner usually features a famous comedian who roasts the room and makes political asides. Then the sitting President does the same.

But since the current president will not be in attendance — nor desired by the group — a different kind of entertainer will be featured.

That’s famed mentalist Oz Pearlman, who really does make jaws drop with his magic act.

I suppose Pearlman’s accomplished his first trick by making Donald Trump disappear.

Pearlman will work the Washington Hilton ballroom with card tricks, and pulling quarters out of ears. But isn’t this kind of lame, to not have political jokes? It makes the WHCA seem like they’re acting out of fear.

“I am thrilled to be the featured entertainer at this year’s WHCA dinner and join the ranks of Frank Sinatra, Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien, among many other legends,” says Pearlman. “This is a rare opportunity to gather so many accomplished, perceptive people in one place and invite them to share moments of wonder, surprise and awe.”

