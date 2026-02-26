Singer Pink Says She Just Learned from People Magazine She’s Separated from Her Husband: “Would you like to tell our children?”

Pop star Pink says she just learned from People magazine that she’s separated from husband Carey Hart.

However, she’s not separated, and People looks kinda bad right now.

Pink says in a video:

“I was just alerted to the fact that I’m separated from my husband. I didn’t know—thank you, People magazine; thank you, Us Weekly. Thank you for letting me know. I was wondering: would you also like to tell our children? My 14-year-old and 9-year-old are also unaware.

“Or, do you want to talk about some real news? Do you want to talk about the Epstein files? Do you want to talk about systemic racism, or misogyny in sports, or how classy the women’s hockey team is, or how 8 of the 12 medals won in the Olympics this year for the US were won by women? Or do you maybe want to talk about the fact that I got nominated the first year I was eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?

“Do you want to talk about my accomplishments, or do you only want to talk about my supposed demise? So, ‘fake news’—not true. I fucking hate that term. I love you all. Go with God. And trash news: you can do better. Night, night.”