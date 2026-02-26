Thursday, February 26, 2026
Donate
BusinessMedia

Disaster! Media Mayhem Word that Netflix Is Out, and Paramount Will Control CNN via Warner’s Purchase

By Roger Friedman

Share

Is it true?

There are now several reports that Paramount will win the bidding war for Warner Bros. over Netflix.

Game over. Paramount, strings pulled by Trump and the right wing, will own CNN — and CBS News. If true, we are doomed. But Warners said a little while ago the Paramount offer to buy was “superior” to Netflix’s.

Trump is already influencing CBS News through Paramount’s David Ellison. If Ellison gets his hands on CNN, which now seems likely, media chaos is about to ensue.

Ironically, the Ellisons’ takeover of CBS News — in turn jettisoning its legacy for a conservative push — has been a bust. Last week, the CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil dropped to 4.1 million from 4.5 million, and down 21% since it began last month.

Stay tuned…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com