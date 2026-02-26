Disaster! Media Mayhem Word that Netflix Is Out, and Paramount Will Control CNN via Warner’s Purchase

Is it true?

There are now several reports that Paramount will win the bidding war for Warner Bros. over Netflix.

Game over. Paramount, strings pulled by Trump and the right wing, will own CNN — and CBS News. If true, we are doomed. But Warners said a little while ago the Paramount offer to buy was “superior” to Netflix’s.

Trump is already influencing CBS News through Paramount’s David Ellison. If Ellison gets his hands on CNN, which now seems likely, media chaos is about to ensue.

Ironically, the Ellisons’ takeover of CBS News — in turn jettisoning its legacy for a conservative push — has been a bust. Last week, the CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil dropped to 4.1 million from 4.5 million, and down 21% since it began last month.

Stay tuned…