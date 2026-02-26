Broadway: There’s No Business With Snow Business — Even “Wicked” Suffered as Total Box Office Dropped by $2 Mil

Bad weather is Broadway’s biggest enemy.

The numbers are in for last week, and the total box office was down by $2 million from the previous week. The total was $31.5 million.

Some of that is attributed to several shows canceling performances on Sunday night.

But it’s also because fewer people decided to jump over dirty piles of slushy stuff to get into theaters.

For example: “Oh Mary!” was down by over $200,000. Same for “Maybe Happy Ending,” “MJ The Michael Jackson Musical,” and “And Juliet.”

“Wicked” had a big fall off — $600K — because the snow kept away those little girls in their princess dresses.

Luckily, warmer weather is coming, and so are 16 new shows!