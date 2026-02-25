The Quick Decline of “Melania” After Trump Declared Movie Star Wife: Film Made Just $79 Per Theater Tuesday Night

Last night at his jackal like State of the Union, Donald Trump introduced wife, Melania, as a “movie star.”

He wasn’t looking at the box office, however.

As the “Melania” movie comes to the conclusion of its theatrical run, the box office is getting lighter and lighter.

While Trump spoke last night, “Melania” reaped just $79 per theater. That’s about 7 Melania fans per showing.

With the lack of interest and terrible weather, “Melania” has made less money since Friday than Melania spends on mascara per day.

The total for “Melania” is now $16.2 million, with a budget of $75 million.

PS No one in the Trump family row — including Melania — was very excited when Donald mentioned the movie. They know.