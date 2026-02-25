Wednesday, February 25, 2026
New Rock Hall Nominees Show Scarcity of Choices: Melissa Etheridge, Phil Collins, Black Crowes, Oasis, Pink, Billy Idol

By Roger Friedman

The new nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show the scarcity of real choices.

A couple of the names really deserve it. Melissa Etheridge, Black Crowes, Phil Collins, Oasis, Pink, Billy Idol would be top of my list. Really, just Melissa and Phil. Pink seems too soon, but maybe one day.

But then it gets weird. Joy Divison/New Order? Wu Tang Clan? INXS? Iron Maiden?

Jeff Buckley would be a posthumous choice. He really just released one album.

Then there are a bunch of pop/R&B acts who are lovely but not for the Rock Hall. They include Mariah Carey (again), Lauryn Hill, the late Luther Vandross, Sade, New Edition, and Shakira. They are ridiculous, plus Lauryn Hill without the Fugees? She also has just one album.

After nearly 40 years, it feels like the gas has run out of this car.

A better crowd is eligible starting in 2027: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons, and Kendrick Lamar. But really, the real Rock Hall is done.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

