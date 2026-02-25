New Rock Hall Nominees Show Scarcity of Choices: Melissa Etheridge, Phil Collins, Black Crowes, Oasis, Pink, Billy Idol

The new nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame show the scarcity of real choices.

A couple of the names really deserve it. Melissa Etheridge, Black Crowes, Phil Collins, Oasis, Pink, Billy Idol would be top of my list. Really, just Melissa and Phil. Pink seems too soon, but maybe one day.

But then it gets weird. Joy Divison/New Order? Wu Tang Clan? INXS? Iron Maiden?

Jeff Buckley would be a posthumous choice. He really just released one album.

Then there are a bunch of pop/R&B acts who are lovely but not for the Rock Hall. They include Mariah Carey (again), Lauryn Hill, the late Luther Vandross, Sade, New Edition, and Shakira. They are ridiculous, plus Lauryn Hill without the Fugees? She also has just one album.

After nearly 40 years, it feels like the gas has run out of this car.

A better crowd is eligible starting in 2027: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons, and Kendrick Lamar. But really, the real Rock Hall is done.