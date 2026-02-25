Thursday, February 26, 2026
Donate
ArtCelebrity

IYKYK: Late Artist Purvis Young A Favorite of David Byrne, Lenny Kravitz, All the Cool Kids On Display in NYC This Weekend

By Roger Friedman

Share

Purvis Young died in 2010 at age 67 but he’s undergoing a Renaissance right now.

His painting was on the cover of David Byrne’s “American Utopia.” He’s collected by Lenny Kravitz, Damon Wayans, Dan Aykroyd, and even Jane Fonda, among others.

Young’s work hangs in The Met, the Pompidou Centre, the Whitney, LACMA, the Pérez Art Museum Miami, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

This is all from a Miami kid who served three years (1961–64) in prison at North Florida’s Raiford State Penitentiary for breaking and entering. It was there that he found his way into art. When he was released, Young moved into vibrant Overtown in Miami — where so many great talents come from — and produce thousands of small drawings, which he kept in shopping carts and later glued into discarded books and magazines that he found on the streets.

From now through the weekend, Young’s work on display (and may be sold out) here in New York at One Art Space on Warren Street in Tribeca. The exhibit is curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh. A-listers have been climbing over snow drifts to see Young’s work in New York.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com