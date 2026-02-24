The Oscars Dumped Disney-ABC for a Bigger Audience with YouTube in 2029, But Now Disney is Gaining on YouTube for Reach

As you may know, the Oscars are moving networks.

Starting in 2029, The Academy Awards will air on YouTube and not on ABC, where they’ve been for as long as anyone can remember.

YouTube dangled more money in front of the Motion Picture Academy. And reach. Their calling card right now is that they can supply a bigger audience via streaming.

But now The Hollywood Reporter reports that Disney (meaning Disney Plus) is gaining quickly on YouTube for subscribers.

YouTube is still number 1 in streaming with 12.5% of the streaming market. But Disney is fast closing in with 11.9%.

And who knows? If Disney — a powerhouse — keeps building, they could be far ahead of YouTube by the time of the 2029 Oscars. With ABC and Disney Plus, as well as Hulu, and other subsidiaries, maybe the Oscars should have stayed put.

In Hollywood, it’s one battle after another, isn’t it?