Hilary Duff’s Comeback Album Will Finish 3rd for the Week with Almost No Streaming and No Break Out Single

Hilary Duff’s comeback looks a mixed bag.

Duff, 38, is trying to return as a pop star. Her new album, “Luck…or something,” is sitting at the top of the iTunes album chart today.

But who’s buying it, and what is the sales picture? Unclear.

Duff is drawing older fans who know her from the TV series “Lizzie McGuire” and “Younger.” Actual young people are not buying it, maybe because “Luck” sounds like it was made 18 years ago and bears little relationship to modern pop.

Right, hitsdailydouble.com is predicting sales of 80,000 and a third place finish for the week. Almost all of those sales are CDs or paid downloads. There’s almost no streaming. No “Luck” tracks have hit Spotify, a sign that young people aren’t into it.

What’s more, no breakout track has appeared on the iTunes top 100 singles chart. That’s alarming because to really be a hit, singles have to be pouring out of the album. But Duff’s crowd is very limited. And that may signal a quick fall down the charts.

I’ve listened to “Luck,” and it’s unfortunately very average. There’s no excitement and nothing new, just a straight ahead homage to 2015 the last time she released an album.

