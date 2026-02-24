Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Hilary Duff’s Comeback Album Will Finish 3rd for the Week with Almost No Streaming and No Break Out Single

By Roger Friedman

Share

Hilary Duff’s comeback looks a mixed bag.

Duff, 38, is trying to return as a pop star. Her new album, “Luck…or something,” is sitting at the top of the iTunes album chart today.

But who’s buying it, and what is the sales picture? Unclear.

Duff is drawing older fans who know her from the TV series “Lizzie McGuire” and “Younger.” Actual young people are not buying it, maybe because “Luck” sounds like it was made 18 years ago and bears little relationship to modern pop.

Right, hitsdailydouble.com is predicting sales of 80,000 and a third place finish for the week. Almost all of those sales are CDs or paid downloads. There’s almost no streaming. No “Luck” tracks have hit Spotify, a sign that young people aren’t into it.

What’s more, no breakout track has appeared on the iTunes top 100 singles chart. That’s alarming because to really be a hit, singles have to be pouring out of the album. But Duff’s crowd is very limited. And that may signal a quick fall down the charts.

I’ve listened to “Luck,” and it’s unfortunately very average. There’s no excitement and nothing new, just a straight ahead homage to 2015 the last time she released an album.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com