Vanity Fair Made a Bet on “How to Make a Killing” And Lost: Cover Star Margaret Qualley, Glen Powell Movie Bombs at Box Office

By Roger Friedman

When you book a magazine cover, you’re making a bet on their new project being a hit.

Vanity Fair rolled the dice on Margaret Qualley in a movie called “How to Make a Killing.”

And now the movie is dead.

“Killing” had no Thursday previews. It was rated 56% on Rotten Tomatoes. So we knew what was coming.

Last night, Friday, the A24 flick took in just $1.67 million. With a massive snowstorm looming, the weekend take will be lucky to hit $5 million.

Even if the budget was $40 million — largely because of Powell’s salary — there’s no way “Killing” won’t be a write off. Straight to VOD and airplanes. It actually looks like a plane movie.

None of this is Qualley’s fault. Her cover should have been in conjunction with a hit. But now Vanity Fair is stuck with a cover story attached to a dud movie. Ouch!

They know it, too. The story itself doesn’t appear on landing pages of their website. It’s been buried somewhere in the search engine.

Should be a good topic of conversation at their Oscar party on March 15th.

