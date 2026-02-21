Report: Police Barricade Nancy Guthrie’s Road, Place Barriers, One Way, No Parking Signs — After Three Weeks Since Kidnapping!

Nancy Guthrie was discovered kidnapped from her Tucson home on February 1st.

So today, three weeks later, the Pima County Police have finally blocked off her road, put up barriers, barricades, one way signs, and no parking signs.

You never want to be the victim of crime in this neighborhood!

Intrepid self described “gonzo” reporter Jonathan Lee Riches has been on the scene for all three weeks. His Twitter X account and website are full of updates that come constantly whether they pan out or not.

Sometimes JRL, as he likes to be called, gets ginned up because it looks the police are onto something. But as we all know, nothing of usefulness has materialized thus far.

Will tonight be any different?

Bring Nancy home! This is like a horror movie.