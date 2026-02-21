Saturday, February 21, 2026
Donate
CelebrityCrime

Report: Police Barricade Nancy Guthrie’s Road, Place Barriers, One Way, No Parking Signs — After Three Weeks Since Kidnapping!

By Roger Friedman

Share

Nancy Guthrie was discovered kidnapped from her Tucson home on February 1st.

So today, three weeks later, the Pima County Police have finally blocked off her road, put up barriers, barricades, one way signs, and no parking signs.

You never want to be the victim of crime in this neighborhood!

Intrepid self described “gonzo” reporter Jonathan Lee Riches has been on the scene for all three weeks. His Twitter X account and website are full of updates that come constantly whether they pan out or not.

Sometimes JRL, as he likes to be called, gets ginned up because it looks the police are onto something. But as we all know, nothing of usefulness has materialized thus far.

Will tonight be any different?

Bring Nancy home! This is like a horror movie.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com