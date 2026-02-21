Saturday, February 21, 2026
Rare Zero (0) Rating for Disney/20th’s “Psycho Killer” Horror Film from Director, Producer Gavin Polone Looking at $1.5 Mil Weekend

By Roger Friedman

It’s hard to an actual ZERO rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But “Psycho Killer,” a horror movie, has achieved that status.

“Psycho Killer” is directed by Gavin Polone, whose credits in film are producing movies like “Zombieland” and movies with “dog” in the title. He also has TV production credits. If his name seems familiar it’s because you might have seen it on the credits for “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Psycho Killer” is released by Disney’s 20th Century Studios. It’s made $760,000 over Thursday and Friday. They’ll be lucky to have a weekend take of $1.5 million.

Here’s the description from Rotten Tomatoes, whose Audience Meter has given the movie a robust 33%.

Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

Congrats to all!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

