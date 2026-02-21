Rare Zero (0) Rating for Disney/20th’s “Psycho Killer” Horror Film from Director, Producer Gavin Polone Looking at $1.5 Mil Weekend

It’s hard to an actual ZERO rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

But “Psycho Killer,” a horror movie, has achieved that status.

“Psycho Killer” is directed by Gavin Polone, whose credits in film are producing movies like “Zombieland” and movies with “dog” in the title. He also has TV production credits. If his name seems familiar it’s because you might have seen it on the credits for “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

“Psycho Killer” is released by Disney’s 20th Century Studios. It’s made $760,000 over Thursday and Friday. They’ll be lucky to have a weekend take of $1.5 million.

Here’s the description from Rotten Tomatoes, whose Audience Meter has given the movie a robust 33%.

Following the brutal murder of her husband, a Kansas highway patrol officer (Georgina Campbell) sets out on a journey to track down the perpetrator. As the hunt progresses, she comes to realize the man responsible (James Preston Rogers) is a sadistic serial killer, and the depth of his mental depravity and his sinister agenda is more twisted than anyone could have imagined.

Congrats to all!