Saturday, February 21, 2026
Donate
BusinessMusic

Bad Bunny Scores Number 1 Album, Sells 220,000 Albums This Week All from Super Bowl, No Kid Rock Albums on the Chart

By Roger Friedman

Share

Bad Bunny vs Kid Rock has been declared.

This past week, from his Super Bowl appearance, Bad Bunny sold at least 220,00 albums.

Most of that was from his now number 1 album, “DEBÍ TIRAR MÁS FOTOS,” which sold 138,793 copies according to hitsdailydouble.com. Most of those sales were from streaming, as “Debi” took over the Spotify chart.

Donald Trump and the Republicans called Bad Bunny a “loser” and claimed no one understood what he was singing about, and so on. Well, you can see the result.

Meantime, there are no Kid Rock albums in the top 50. Kid Rock, who this week posed a sort of homoerotic work out video with RFK Jr, had a fleeting hit right after the Super Bowl which has dropped to number 19.

U2 and Mumford & Sons have the top 2 albums on iTunes, by the way. Number 3 at the moment is Hillary Duff’s sort of weak tea 80s sounding pop comeback album.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com