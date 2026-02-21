Bad Bunny Scores Number 1 Album, Sells 220,000 Albums This Week All from Super Bowl, No Kid Rock Albums on the Chart

Bad Bunny vs Kid Rock has been declared.

This past week, from his Super Bowl appearance, Bad Bunny sold at least 220,00 albums.

Most of that was from his now number 1 album, “DEBÍ TIRAR MÁS FOTOS,” which sold 138,793 copies according to hitsdailydouble.com. Most of those sales were from streaming, as “Debi” took over the Spotify chart.

Donald Trump and the Republicans called Bad Bunny a “loser” and claimed no one understood what he was singing about, and so on. Well, you can see the result.

Meantime, there are no Kid Rock albums in the top 50. Kid Rock, who this week posed a sort of homoerotic work out video with RFK Jr, had a fleeting hit right after the Super Bowl which has dropped to number 19.

U2 and Mumford & Sons have the top 2 albums on iTunes, by the way. Number 3 at the moment is Hillary Duff’s sort of weak tea 80s sounding pop comeback album.