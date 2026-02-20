Friday, February 20, 2026
Donate
Business

Trump Media Stock Plummets to Yearly Low While He Uses Truth Social to Attack His Own Supreme Court Justices Over Tariffs

By Roger Friedman

Share

Trump is using his social media platform, Truth Social, as a megaphone to attack the Supreme Court over tariffs.

Meantime, Truth Social is funded by Trump Media, which has dropped 63% over the least year.

The price right now has plummeted to its lowest price, at $10.35.

The record low price and the severe drop is definitely tied to Trump railing against the Supreme Court ruling that his tariffs are illegal.

Trump is sinking, and his investors smell it. The question is, are they willing to lose their entire investment to save face for MAGA?

Here are his posts today, raging against SCOTUS. Forget Paul McCartney. Donald Trump is a man on the run.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com