Trump Media Stock Plummets to Yearly Low While He Uses Truth Social to Attack His Own Supreme Court Justices Over Tariffs

Trump is using his social media platform, Truth Social, as a megaphone to attack the Supreme Court over tariffs.

Meantime, Truth Social is funded by Trump Media, which has dropped 63% over the least year.

The price right now has plummeted to its lowest price, at $10.35.

The record low price and the severe drop is definitely tied to Trump railing against the Supreme Court ruling that his tariffs are illegal.

Trump is sinking, and his investors smell it. The question is, are they willing to lose their entire investment to save face for MAGA?

Here are his posts today, raging against SCOTUS. Forget Paul McCartney. Donald Trump is a man on the run.