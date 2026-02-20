Actor Rob Lowe Makes Hilarious Plea to New Owner of Paramount Pictures Over Restoring His Credit to 30 Year Old Comedy

Rob Lowe has always had a sly sense of humor.

Now he’s weighing on the controversy surrounding Paramount Pictures trying to buy Warner Bros.

Rob has posted a very funny Tweet to Paramount Skydance owner David Ellison. He’d like Ellison to add his credit to the 90s comedy, “Tommy Boy.” Lowe’s name was not included but he’d be like it to be now. Read the mock Trump ending, nicely done!

He writes:

“An Open Letter to David Ellison-

Re: industry challenges

David,

Among the long-standing, important and unresolved issues, I urge you to consider my lack of a credit in Tommy Boy. This atrocity was perpetrated by a previous regime, and is a known stain on the Paramount legacy. I, and others, urge you to be on the right side of history and rectify this heinous act, with the addition of: “and Rob Lowe as Paul” above title.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!

RL”

“Tommy Boy” was the 1995 comedy starring Chris Farley and David Spade. It was released the same year as “Pulp Fiction” and “Forrest Gump.” It’s not one for the ages, which is Rob’s whole point.

Will Ellison — who’s busy trampling the media world — respond?

