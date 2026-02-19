Thursday, February 19, 2026
Vanity Fair’s Print Cover Story on Margaret Qualley Vanishes from Magazine’s Website As Her Movie Looks Like a Dud

By Roger Friedman

I guess the folks at Vanity Fair agreed with me.

Their current print cover story was abysmal.

It was so bad that after a week, the profile of actress Margaret Qualley has vanished from the website.

Poof! It’s gone. The only way you can find it is to type Qualley’s name into the search engine.

It’s gone from the home page and all the interior Hollywood and Arts and culture pages.

Why? What happened?

Maybe the magazine doesn’t want to be associated with Qualley’s new movie, “How to Make a Killing” starring Glen Powell.

The mordant comedy opens tonight but it’s a dud, with a less than 56% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Tomorrow’s box office numbers don’t look promising, which is what I warned about. Don’t feature the star of an unknown quantity so close to release time. If the movie looks like it’s going to fail, the magazine is stuck with a stinker.

This may be what happened to the Qualley cover. Plus, the interview was dreadful.

All of this doesn’t bode well for the Vanity Fair Oscar party, which has moved to a new, smaller location and cut the guest list to shreds. Qualley may not dig having her cover story unavailable to guests who read the magazine online. Imagine Taylor Swift saying, “Maggie, I thought you were on the cover!”

Of course, Vanity Fair can certainly restore the profile to the site once they read this report. So you’ll have to trust me– for now, it’s gone baby gone.

