Trump Says He Will Release Info on Alien Life as One More Distraction from Epstein Files: Stephen Miller Origin Revealed?

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump has found yet another distraction from the Epstein files and his involvement in them.

He’s going to release information collected about space aliens and UFOs.

This may lead to the origin story of Stephen Miller, Trump crony certainly placed here by hostile aliens.

Trump writes: “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters.”

what prompted this latest diversion? Former president Barack Obama was asked in an interview if aliens existed.

Obama initially responded: “They’re real. But I haven’t seen them. They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility—unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States.”

Later he added: “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

The Obama statements promoted Fox News stooge Peter Doocy to tell Trump what Obama said — just the first part, of course. Trump responded that Obama was breaching national security. Seriously. But it did give him the idea to turn this moment into another news scramble that might take the heat off of him as a potential pedophile.

So brace yourselves. The truth is out there — most definitely about Trump and Jeffrey Epstein!

PS Trump inadvertently is also going to goose publicity for Steven Spielberg’s new movie, “Disclosure Day.” Universal Pictures should send him a thank you note.

