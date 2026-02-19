RIP Eric Dane, 53, “Euphoria,” “Grey’s Anatomy” Actor Nearly A Year After Cruel ALS Diagnosis Announcement

So sad to report the death of actor Eric Dane.

He was 53, and his career was just getting better and better.

But a year ago or so he revealed his ALS diagnosis, a death sentence that he and his family didn’t deserve.

I knew Eric a little bit. Many years ago he was diagnosed with skin cancer, and the paparazzi ran after him in public without constraint. It was embarrassing, and I told him that. We bonded immediately.

I also knew Eric because he married Rebecca Gayheart, whom I’d also known a long time. And even though they would have divorced had it not been for the ALS, they were still very close.

Eric became popular as “Dr. McSteamy” on “Grey’s Anatomy.” But eventually, like most actors on that show, he was killed off. He had a lot of credits, but the big hit, “Euphoria” brought him back. He played Jacob Elordi’s father so brilliantly, and should have had an Emmy nomination.

ALS is such a cruel disease. Eric was felled as if he were a redwood cut down in the forest. Please go to ProjectALS.org and give them money. That’s all we can do.

Condolences to Rebecca and the family. Tragic.