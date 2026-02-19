Friday, February 20, 2026
Television

Oscar Winner Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Renewed for a Fifth Season: And She’s Telling You She’s Not Going

By Roger Friedman

Jennifer Hudson once sang “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.:

She won an Oscar for it, and she wasn’t kidding.

JHud’s talk show has been renewed for a fifth season.

It’s great news. The EGOT winner is a breath of fresh air. She’s down to earth, funny, and sincere. She’s also loaded with talent. And everyone loves the opening of the show with celebrities dancing down the Spirit Tunnel!

My only fear is that JHud won’t get to record a new pop album. She is touring with Josh Groban this summer. But that voice is spectacular and needs to be heard more and more.

Bravo!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

