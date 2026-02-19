Oscar Winner Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Renewed for a Fifth Season: And She’s Telling You She’s Not Going

Jennifer Hudson once sang “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going.:

She won an Oscar for it, and she wasn’t kidding.

JHud’s talk show has been renewed for a fifth season.

It’s great news. The EGOT winner is a breath of fresh air. She’s down to earth, funny, and sincere. She’s also loaded with talent. And everyone loves the opening of the show with celebrities dancing down the Spirit Tunnel!

My only fear is that JHud won’t get to record a new pop album. She is touring with Josh Groban this summer. But that voice is spectacular and needs to be heard more and more.

Bravo!