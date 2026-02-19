“Melania” Movie Stripped of Another 699 Theaters as Panned Film Kicked Out of Venues

“Melania” is dying a quick death.

Brett Ratner’s infomercial loses another 699 theaters tonight. It will play perhaps a final week at 505 venues.

“Melania” is almost $16 million dollars. It cost $75 million to pay off the Trumps and market the movie to people who didn’t want it.

All the money is gone but is doesn’t matter. This was all about Jeff Bezos greasing the wheels for Amazon business endeavors.