King Charles Statement on Former Prince Arrest Doesn’t Acknowledge They Are Brothers: “The law must take its course”

King Charles — or we knew him, Prince Charles — has left Andrew to the howling wolves.

In his official statement on the arrest, Charles doesn’t even refer to Andrew as his brother.

Charles says he’s just learned of the arrest, although you know he knew this was coming quite a while ago. Stripping Andrew of everything royal and kicking him out of official residence was done just for this day. Charles wasn’t going to allow Andrew to be arrested at Buckingham Palace or any other official royal home.

This is cold, but it had to be done:

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”