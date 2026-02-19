Thursday, February 19, 2026
Broadway: Matthew Morrison Coming in for 3 Weeks to Play Bobby Darin, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell Dance in “Much Ado”

By Roger Friedman

Broadway is revved up.

The great Matthew Morrison, of “Glee” fame and “Finding Neverland,” is coming back.

He’s taking over from Tony winner Jonathan Groff for three weeks in “Just in Time,” the hit musical about Bobby Darin.

Morrison starts on April 1st, two days after Groff goes beyond the sea. Jeremy Jordan picks up on April 21st.

Morrison is perfect for the role, and “Glee” fans should be thrilled to see him.

And more big news: next fall, Loki is coming to Broadway with that nice girl from the last two “Mission IMpossible” movies.

Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell will reprise their roles in Jamie Lloyd’s modern and atmosphere version of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.” Let’s hope it’s much ado about something because ticket prices will be through the roof!

So far there are SIXTEEN new shows getting ready to open for the Tony season, not to mention “Bug,” already playing. The box office was up by $3 million last week, with “Harry Potter,” “Wicked,” “The Lion King,” and “Hamilton” all leading the way.

