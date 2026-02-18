U2’s “Days of Ash” Already Number 1 — Six Song Prelude to a New Album and Maybe Even a Tour: Rock Is Not Dead After All

U2 is back.
Today they dropped a surprise six song EP of great tracks, five of which sound like hits.
The collection is called “Days of Ash,” and it’s a prelude to a new album and maybe even a tour.
It’s already number 1 on iTunes
Thank God. Actual rock music. Political statements. Gorgeous recording.
