Poor “Melania”: Film About Third Wife Crawls to the End of Theatrical Run, Falls 68% from Last Week Playing Empty Venues

The “Melania” theatrical run is almost over.

The infomercial about America’s Third Wife, First Lady dropped 68% this week from last at the box office.

The Tuesday take was just $132,181 — itself a miracle since almost all venues showing “Melania” were empty.

This week, “Melania” lost 799 theaters. We’ll see later today how much the remaining 1,204 is slashed.

The total box office is now $15.7 million in the US.

Also waiting for sales of the popcorn bucket. It’s perfect for the bathroom, as it turns out, although several friends have asked to haveit removed during their time in there.

PS Where is Barron? Not seen since New Year’s Eve, barely in the movie. In a cage in the basement of Mar-a-Lago? This may be the saddest story of all time.