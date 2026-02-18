Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Donate
MoviesPolitics

Poor “Melania”: Film About Third Wife Crawls to the End of Theatrical Run, Falls 68% from Last Week Playing Empty Venues

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Share

The “Melania” theatrical run is almost over.

The infomercial about America’s Third Wife, First Lady dropped 68% this week from last at the box office.

The Tuesday take was just $132,181 — itself a miracle since almost all venues showing “Melania” were empty.

This week, “Melania” lost 799 theaters. We’ll see later today how much the remaining 1,204 is slashed.

The total box office is now $15.7 million in the US.

Also waiting for sales of the popcorn bucket. It’s perfect for the bathroom, as it turns out, although several friends have asked to haveit removed during their time in there.

PS Where is Barron? Not seen since New Year’s Eve, barely in the movie. In a cage in the basement of Mar-a-Lago? This may be the saddest story of all time.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com