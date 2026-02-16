Monday, February 16, 2026
RIP Billy Steinberg, Hit Songwriter of “Like a Virgin,” “So Emotional,” “Eternal Flame,” “True Colors,” “I Drove All Night”

By Roger Friedman

Very sad. Hit songwriter Billy Steinberg has died at age 75.

Among the hits he wrote — some with partner Tom Kelly — were Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional,” Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” and “I Drove All Night,” two big Bangles songs including “Eternal Flame,” and “I’ll Stand by You,” with Chrissie Hynde.

They were all huge hits, and mainly crafted for and with female singers. In 2011, I was part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame committee that made sure he and Tom Kelly were inducted. Madonna didn’t show up for the ceremony, but their “Like a Virgin” helped put her on the map.

By the way, “I Drove All Night” was a hit first for Roy Orbison, then again for Cyndi Lauper.

Condolences to his family and friends. He leaves quite a legacy.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

