RIP Billy Steinberg, Hit Songwriter of “Like a Virgin,” “So Emotional,” “Eternal Flame,” “True Colors,” “I Drove All Night”

Very sad. Hit songwriter Billy Steinberg has died at age 75.

Among the hits he wrote — some with partner Tom Kelly — were Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional,” Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors,” and “I Drove All Night,” two big Bangles songs including “Eternal Flame,” and “I’ll Stand by You,” with Chrissie Hynde.

They were all huge hits, and mainly crafted for and with female singers. In 2011, I was part of the Songwriters Hall of Fame committee that made sure he and Tom Kelly were inducted. Madonna didn’t show up for the ceremony, but their “Like a Virgin” helped put her on the map.

By the way, “I Drove All Night” was a hit first for Roy Orbison, then again for Cyndi Lauper.

Condolences to his family and friends. He leaves quite a legacy.

