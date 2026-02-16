Guthrie Kidnapping Making Tucson Seem Like Twin Peaks: Mayor Has Never Made a Statement, Local Newspaper Barely Mentions

This is why people in big cities are feeling like Tucson, Arizona is Twin Peaks.

Sixteen days ago, the 84 year old mother of the host of the Today show disappeared from her home.

The crime has never been solved despite wide reaching international attention.

You’d think by now the mayor, Regina Romero, would have said something. Anything. Made a statement, filled in her residents.

But there’s been nothing. Just crickets in the desert.

It’s not like Romero isn’t active on social media. She is. She’s posted on Facebook almost every day since February 1st, including subject such as crime — which apparently is rampant in her city.

Last fall, Savannah Guthrie visited her hometown, did a special on Tucson, and posed for pictures with Romero. So it’s not like they don’t know each other.

At the same time, there’s been little coverage from the local newspaper, the Tucson Sentinel. There have been occasional mentions of a case that has captured the attention of media everywhere, but the Sentinel has been mostly silent.

Twin Peaks? Peyton Place? Mars? What is going on there?

Who should we cast for the Mayor, Sheriff Nanos, and the rest of this bewildering crowd?

As recently as this morning, by the way, Mayor Romero was on Facebook urging everyone to vote — presumably for her. I’m not sure why anyone would!

And this pretty funny: Mayor Romero sent out a Valentine’s Day message on Friday in the midst of one of her residents having been kidnapped. Read the room, Regina!