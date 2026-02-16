Monday, February 16, 2026
Exclusive: Kid Rock Can’t Sell Tickets to His Upcoming Freedom 250 Tour After Lip Sync Accusations on Alternative Super Bowl Show

By Roger Friedman

It was only a week ago that Kid Rock was crowing about his alternative Super Bowl show.

Robert Ritchie aka was declaring victory after performing on the right wing redneck Turning Point USA show that aired on YouTube while actual mega act Bad Bunny was rocking out on the official half time show with superstars Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Kid Rock did score a hit single on iTunes, but he was accused of lip syncing on the show. He denied it but the tape told the tale.

The fall out from all of this has been brutal. Now it seems that his audience has rejected him. The Turning Point event did not trigger a previously unknown mass appeal. Ritchie’s tour of 12 shows this spring is struggling to sell tickets. Except for one date in Holmdel New Jersey, the seating charts on Ticketmaster are seas of blue dots — meaning all unsold.

Ritchie is also on the bill for five festival dates with a dozen or so artists scheduled.

But his own dates are disasters so far, including the kick off on May 1st in Dallas.

In all cases, the only seats sold are in the main section near the stage.

