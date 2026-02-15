Monday, February 16, 2026
Savannah Guthrie to Mother’s Kidnappers: “We still have hope…It’s never too late to do the right thing”

By Roger Friedman

Savannah Guthrie has posted a new video to the kidnappers of her mother, Nancy.

She says, tearfully: “We still have hope…It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Savannah is desperate after two weeks. You can’t blame her. This is the most botched police and FBI investigation in recent memory. Every mistake has been made. There are no leads.

Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping feels like the movie, “Fargo,” a home invasion or robbery gone bad. The difference is this isn’t funny. An 84 year old woman’s life is at stake. Her family is a wreck.

Watch this:

