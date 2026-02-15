Sunday, February 15, 2026
Box Office: “Melania” Falls Another 62%, Will Lose More Theaters This Week, Plus “Wuthering Heights,” “GOAT,” “Crime 101” All Hit

By Roger Friedman

It’s another tale for the “Melania” movie.

The weekend total was down 62% after the Brett Ratner infomercial lost 799 theaters. I twill lost more this coming week.

Weekend take was just $886K and who knows what of that was real? Total so far is $15.4 million. Internationally, nothing has changed. Overseas tickets are just $176K. I can’t imagine why no one abroad wants to see this thing.

But good news elsewhere at the box office. “Wuthering Heights” is a big hit. Emerald Fennell’s romantic take on the Emily Bronte classic starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi is looking at $40 million for the Presidents Day weekend. It’s another success for the Warners team after films like “Sinners,” “Weapons,” and “One Battle After Another.”

Elsewhere, audiences are going to “GOAT,” “Crime 101,” “Send Help” and enjoying them.

In Oscars news — remember the Oscars? — there was a big Guild screening yesterday in Santa Monica for Timothee Chalamet and “Marty Supreme.” Intense campaign highlighted by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as hosts! A24 wants that Oscar for Timmy!

