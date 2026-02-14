Guthrie Kidnapping: Police Put on a Big Nighttime Show But There Are No New Results Except Vague Promises of “Actively Working a Lead”

Tomorrow will mark two weeks since I got a call while covering the Grammys that Savannah Guthrie’s mother was missing. Here’s the original story.

A friend from Tucson spotted the Missing Persons report on Instagram and messaged me. While Lady Gaga was singing, I furiously posted the story.

It’s been a frustrating time since then. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says they have leads and act like it, then nothing happens.

Last night the press stayed up 24 hours as police came and went from Nancy Guthrie’s $1 million Tuscon home. They were a little white tent at the entrance. Meantime, the crime scene was totally open. A crazy neighbor lady with a dog came up the driveway and yelled at cops. Flowers were delivered right to the door. The whole place continues to look unsecured. For all we know, the kidnappers have stopped by with a Bundt cake.

There was also pool maintenance — which could have been forensics under cover but seemed to on the up and up. There was a pizza delivery.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin is unwavering. He reports on every minute detail. First, they say black gloves are discovered among the cactus. Then there’s a rumor a glove was found in the house. That was scotched overnight. Maybe it was OJ’s gloves.

The police have also concluded after almost two weeks that the kidnapper is male, and about five feet ten inches. I think we could have surmised that two weeks ago.

The latest: Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS affiliate KOLD that the scene is connected to the Guthrie case, and they are “actively working a lead. I cannot say anything else.”

Three people were detained last night. Entin says there’s a mother and son, and another man who came through a traffic stop. Are they involved? There was also a rumor last night that a house belonging to a Tuscon prosecutor was investigated. The Pima Sheriff’s office denied it, although that would have been a good twist to the story.

Alas, no one was arrested and no one is in custody now. The police sure made it seem like something big was happening last night. But it was a fizzle.

Ransom notes have so far been unhelpful, except to Harvey Levin of TMZ, who has presented himself to a gullible CNN as an expert on the case.

“‘”Maybe it’s an hour from now,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times Friday when asked how long he thought it might take to find the 84 year old, which kind of suggests he doesn’t think she’s still alive.

He said: “Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit.”

