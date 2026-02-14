Saturday, February 14, 2026
Celebrity

Dawson’s Deal: James van Der Beek Bought His $4.5 Mil Texas Ranch Before Death, Then Family Raised $2.5 Mil from Go Fund Me

By Roger Friedman

Actor James Van der Beek’s death at 48 this week was tragic. Too young for a father of six who leaves behind a nostalgia legacy for fans of “Dawson’s Creek.”

Immediately after his death, Van Der Beek’s wife started a GoFundMe page, claiming that the high cost of medical expenses had made her financial future uncertain.

The page has now raised $2.5 million so far from fans and people like famed director Steven Spielberg, who gave $25,000.

But now Realtor.com reports that last month, six weeks before his death, van der Beek bought the sprawling 36 acre ranch Texas ranch he and his family had been renting for $4.5 million.

The water front property includes a 5,149-square-foot main house that features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. It comes with a commercial kitchen, balconies with sky and river views, an outdoor living space with a pool, and a tram to the river. The grounds include a barn perfect for throwing a party.

Donors to Go Fund Me might raise their eyebrows at that story. Even devoted fans of “Dawson’s Creek” could question why they’re sending money to a family well situated for the future with a very rich portfolio. Most of them do not own homes of that scale.

The Go Fund Me page makes it sound like Van Der Beek’s illness and death were a surprise. He was sick for a long time, and could not have been unaware of the possibility of his death. He couldn’t appear at a tribute and fundraiser held by the “Dawson’s Creek” cast, and photos of him in recent months looked pretty dire.

It’s not as if Van Der Beek’s wife and six children don’t deserve a nice place to live, but it’s unclear why they would need millions from strangers.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

